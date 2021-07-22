Cluny Road: Two-vehicle crash forces Fife route to shut in both directions

The B922 Cluny Road between Kirkcaldy and Kinglassie has been closed in both directions following a crash on Thursday.

Locals reported an RTC involving two vehicles shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were forced to close the road for over an hour, with locals reporting significant delays.

It is understood the collision happened near the A92 slip road to Lochgelly.

Police Scotland said no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident, with removal services called to the scene to collect the vehicles.