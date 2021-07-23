Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Escaped python in Kirkcaldy found hiding safely in owner’s garden

By Neil Henderson
July 23 2021, 2.52pm Updated: July 23 2021, 9.12pm
An appeal has been made to find a pet python snake which remains at large after escaping in Kirkcaldy.
A snake which escaped from its owners house in Kirkcaldy has been found safe and well hiding in the garden after locals were warned to keep an eye out.

The errant pet escaped from its tank at a house in Massereene Road overnight but was eventually found on Friday evening.

It is understood the animal went missing between 11pm on Thursday and 5am on Friday morning, with locals urged to be on guard whilst it was on the loose.

Owner Scott Jason Birrell had posted a urgent message on Facebook calling for anyone who sees his pet to get in touch.

He said: “Can everyone near or in the Massereene Road in Kirkcaldy area keep an eye out for a python as she escaped her tank last night between the times 11pm and 5am.

But in a welcome update, Scott later confirmed his pet had been found.

“Found in the garden hidden in the bushes,” he said, adding: “Thank god, she is annoyed that she has been found but she is safe and well.

“Not a scratch on her.

“Thanks for everyone’s support and sharing the post, and sorry for all of those who didn’t leave for work today…

“I hope you can forgive me!”

News of the brown and black snake’s escape was widely shared on social media.

Local woman Julie Brown said the snake’s disappearance was all anyone was talking about.

She said: “I was told about it by a pal when i was in the corner shop this morning, everyone is talking about it.

“Thankfully I haven’t seen it.

“[The] thought of coming across a big snake gives me the fear.”

Fellow Kirkcaldy resident Ali McDonald said: “I’ve heard it’s still on the loose.

“I’m sure there’ll be a few people keeping their windows and doors shut until it’s found.”

New of the escape comes months after a similar incident in nearby Glenrothes when a pet python escaped from it’s tank in the Cawdor Drive area of the town.

