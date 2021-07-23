John Knox’s Pulpit: Teenage girl rushed to hospital by air ambulance after water rescue

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a rescue operation at John Knox’s Pulpit at the Lomond Hills in Fife.

Police Scotland said they had received reports that a teenage girl had fallen into John Knox’s Pulpit at around 4pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews had been called to the scene on Friday afternoon, including water rescue teams.

Mountain rescue teams were also at the beauty spot, alongside Police Scotland and ambulance crews.

Police diverted traffic away from the site with a road closure in place around 2 miles from the car park for John Knox’s Pulpit.

A local resident told The Courier they had seen several emergency vehicles race to the area earlier today.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from the ambulance service to assist with an incident after a female had fallen at John Knox’s Pulpit at Lomond Hills.

“We have our water rescue and line rescue teams in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report that a teenage girl had fallen at John Knox’s Pulpit, Lomond Hills around 4pm on Friday, 23 July, 2021.

Teenager rescued at John Knox’s Pulpit

“Emergency services attended and the girl is being taken to hospital by air ambulance.”

One of a number of eroded rock formations on the slopes of Lomond Hills, John Knox’s pulpit is formed of grey sandstone with a waterfall running through the gorge.

The pulpit is a popular tourist attractions, and Lomond Hills offer scenic views across Fife to Edinburgh.