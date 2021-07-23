Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

John Knox’s Pulpit: Teenage girl rushed to hospital by air ambulance after water rescue

By Alasdair Clark
July 23 2021, 6.34pm Updated: July 24 2021, 8.30am

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a rescue operation at John Knox’s Pulpit at the Lomond Hills in Fife.

Police Scotland said they had received reports that a teenage girl had fallen into John Knox’s Pulpit at around 4pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews had been called to the scene on Friday afternoon, including water rescue teams.

Mountain rescue teams were also at the beauty spot, alongside Police Scotland and ambulance crews.

Lomond Hills sits at over 500 metres

Police diverted traffic away from the site with a road closure in place around 2 miles from the car park for John Knox’s Pulpit.

A local resident told The Courier they had seen several emergency vehicles race to the area earlier today.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from the ambulance service to assist with an incident after a female had fallen at John Knox’s Pulpit at Lomond Hills.

“We have our water rescue and line rescue teams in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report that a teenage girl had fallen at John Knox’s Pulpit, Lomond Hills around 4pm on Friday, 23 July, 2021.

Teenager rescued at John Knox’s Pulpit

The pulpit is a local beauty spot

“Emergency services attended and the girl is being taken to hospital by air ambulance.”

One of a number of eroded rock formations on the slopes of Lomond Hills, John Knox’s pulpit is formed of grey sandstone with a waterfall running through the gorge.

The pulpit is a popular tourist attractions, and Lomond Hills offer scenic views across Fife to Edinburgh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]