Man arrested and charged with series of thefts in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of thefts which took place in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath earlier this month.

Police confirmed on Saturday that the man is expected to appear before Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday July 26.

The thefts, which took place between Saturday July 3 and Tuesday July 13, resulted in police warning residents of the area to “remain vigilant” earlier this month.

Detective Constable David Lafferty, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this investigation.”