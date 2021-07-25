Coronavirus: No new deaths reported in Scotland, but dozens of positive cases confirmed across our region

The latest official figures on Sunday showed no new Covid-related deaths in Scotland, but there were still more than 100 new cases of the virus reported across our region.

According to Public Health Scotland by the end of Saturday no deaths were reported, that’s down from 11 deaths in the preceding 24 hours, and six deaths the day before that. However officials always caution there can be a lag in reporting statistics over the weekend.

There were still dozens of confirmed Covid cases across the region though including 25 people testing positive in Dundee; 17 in Angus; 83 in Fife and 23 in Perth and Kinross.

Drop-in centres help boost vaccine numbers

The number of people getting vaccinated continues to grow as well with Public Health Scotland showing 2,222 people got their first doses on Saturday while another 15,051 second doses were given.

A number of drop-in vaccination centres were operating this weekend including in Fife in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Cupar, Methil and Dunfermline; in Perth, Pitlochry and Blairgowrie; in Dundee at the Caird Hall, the Dura Street Mosque in Stobswell, and the Whitfield Community Centre; and at Forfar, Arbroath, Montrose and Brechin in Angus.

NHS Scotland says the drop-in centres are for anyone aged 18 and over by the end of October who hasn’t had their first jab yet, or for people who have waited eight weeks or more for their second vaccination.

Appointments are still being sent out, although it’s possible to go to a drop-in vaccination centre if it’s more convenient, with the NHS cautioning that “second doses can only take place a minimum of eight weeks after your first so please don’t attend for second doses early.”