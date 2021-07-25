Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Dundee

Coronavirus: No new deaths reported in Scotland, but dozens of positive cases confirmed across our region

By David Mac Dougall
July 25 2021, 7.02pm Updated: July 25 2021, 7.51pm
People headed for their first dose of the vaccine at a drop-in clinic in Dundee.

The latest official figures on Sunday showed no new Covid-related deaths in Scotland, but there were still more than 100 new cases of the virus reported across our region.

According to Public Health Scotland by the end of Saturday no deaths were reported, that’s down from 11 deaths in the preceding 24 hours, and six deaths the day before that. However officials always caution there can be a lag in reporting statistics over the weekend.

There were still dozens of confirmed Covid cases across the region though including 25 people testing positive in Dundee; 17 in Angus; 83 in Fife and 23 in Perth and Kinross.

Drop-in centres help boost vaccine numbers

The number of people getting vaccinated continues to grow as well with Public Health Scotland showing 2,222 people got their first doses on Saturday while another 15,051 second doses were given.

A number of drop-in vaccination centres were operating this weekend including in Fife in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Cupar, Methil and Dunfermline; in Perth, Pitlochry and Blairgowrie; in Dundee at the Caird Hall, the Dura Street Mosque in Stobswell, and the Whitfield Community Centre; and at Forfar, Arbroath, Montrose and Brechin in Angus.

NHS Scotland says the drop-in centres are for anyone aged 18 and over by the end of October who hasn’t had their first jab yet, or for people who have waited eight weeks or more for their second vaccination.

Appointments are still being sent out, although it’s possible to go to a drop-in vaccination centre if it’s more convenient, with the NHS cautioning that “second doses can only take place a minimum of eight weeks after your first so please don’t attend for second doses early.”

A nurse holds a bottle of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Some children over 12 are to be offered the jab.
A nurse holds a bottle of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Some children over 12 are to be offered the jab.

