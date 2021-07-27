Could puffin ‘love island’ in the Forth be a final refuge for the threatened iconic seabird?

Puffin populations are in trouble but an island in the Forth is providing a refuge for the iconic clownlike seabird – for now.

Populations are declining elsewhere in Scotland.

However, the Isle of May’s 80,000 puffins are on track to enjoy their most successful breeding season since the millennium.

Helping conservation efforts is scientist Mark Newell.

“It looks like this year has been a very good season,” he said.