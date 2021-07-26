Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

NHS Fife issues scam warning over fake nurse targeting elderly residents in kingdom

By Alasdair Clark
July 26 2021, 3.58pm Updated: July 26 2021, 4.07pm
NHS Fife issue ID warning amid fake nurse scam
NHS Fife has told people to be aware of the potential scam

A fake nurse claiming to work for NHS Fife has been targeting elderly residents in the kingdom, the health board has warned.

Dressed in blue trousers and a dark blue polo shirt, the woman has been going door-to-door attempting to sell healthcare products in West Fife.

In a warning to local residents, NHS Fife says it has been made aware of several incidents where the ‘nurse’ is attempting to sell beds, mobility scooters and stairlifts.

Fake nurse targets NHS Fife patients

She claims to be working on behalf of a company called Saltire Scotland, which says it has no knowledge of the activity.

Dressed in a uniform similar to health workers, the woman has been unable to produce valid identification when challenged.

The incidents have been reported to Police Scotland.

Fraud warning

In a statement, the health board said: “NHS Fife and Police Scotland are encouraging people to remain vigilant in relation to cold callers and remember that NHS Fife does not act as a vendor for private companies.

“If you receive a visit from someone and are concerned about the authenticity of their visit, please call 0800 030 8012 to verify.

“If you suspect you may be being targeted by a suspected fraud, please contact Police Scotland on 101.”

