Man appears in court charged with Glenrothes murder

A 45-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering Mark Hacon-Deavin on a Glenrothes cycle path.

Scott West appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday in connection following Mr Hacon-Deavin’s sudden death earlier this month.

West faces allegations that he murdered the 41-year-old by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a knife or similar weapon.