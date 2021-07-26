News / Local / Fife Man appears in court charged with Glenrothes murder By Ross Gardiner July 26 2021, 5.41pm Updated: July 26 2021, 5.56pm Police believe Mark Hacon-Deavin died where he was found in Glenrothes A 45-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering Mark Hacon-Deavin on a Glenrothes cycle path. Scott West appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday in connection following Mr Hacon-Deavin’s sudden death earlier this month. West faces allegations that he murdered the 41-year-old by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a knife or similar weapon. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]