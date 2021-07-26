Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Drivers escape injury after collision at notorious accident black spot in Glenrothes

By Neil Henderson
July 26 2021, 7.28pm Updated: July 26 2021, 7.44pm
The two vehicles collided at the junction of Cadham Road and the A92 in Glenrothes.
Two motorists escaped uninjured after their vehicles collided at a notorious Fife accident black spot on Monday.

The collision occurred at around 6pm on Monday at the junction of Cadham Road and the A92 in Glenrothes.

Traffic was left at a standstill and long tailbacks for a time as a result.

Police say no one was injured in the collision.

Debris from the impact littered the A92 trunk road and the vehicles were left badly damaged.

Accident black spot

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05pm on Monday,July 26, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Cadham Road, Glenrothes.

“Police attended and no requirement for Ambulance. ”

The junction is a a notorious accident black spot which has prompted long-standing calls from locals to make the junction safer.

 

 

