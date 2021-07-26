Forensics officers at the scene as police seal off Glenrothes street following incident

Police have sealed off a street in Glenrothes this evening following a incident in the Tanshall area of the town.

Eyewitnesses report seeing a number of police vehicles, as well as an ambulance, in the Cullen Drive area at around 6.30pm on Monday.

An area of Cullen Drive was taped off as an investigation got underway.

Both uniformed and plain clothed officers seen doing door to door enquiries.

Officers carried out a search of the immediate of Cullen Drive which is made up of a number of adjoining cul-de-sacs.

White suited forensics officers also remain in attendance while a number of officers continue to man the cordon as the area remains sealed off.

One eyewitness reported seeing paramedics attending to a male but police are yet confirm the nature of the incident or whether anyone has been injured.

Another resident said that police swooped on the area in large numbers on Monday evening.

They said: “Very quickly there were at least six vans and police cars which seemed to appear from nowhere.

“It’s shocking to see such a large police presence.

“Then they started taping off several sections of Cullen Drive.

“It became apparent very quickly that it was a serious incident.

“Then forensics officers turned up as officers continued to search several parts of the area.”

The resident also confirmed that officers had also been conducting house-to-house enquiries throughout Cullen Drive as a police investigation got underway.

The sealed off street is just a short distance away from where Glenrothes man Mark Hacon-Deavin was found injured just over a week ago. He died at the scene.

Police have since charged a 45-year-old man in connection with the death.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.