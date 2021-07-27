Arrest after 40-year-old man found seriously injured in Glenrothes

A man has been arrested after another male was found seriously injured in Glenrothes on Monday.

Forensic officers and police were in Cullen Drive for most of the evening, following the discovery shortly after 4pm.

An area around where the man was discovered was cordoned off as police conducted extensive door to door inquiries.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the matter and inquires remain ongoing.

Police Scotland

She added: “Officers were called to Cullen Drive in Glenrothes at around 4.20pm on Monday, 26 July, after a man was found seriously injured.

“The 40-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Investigation

Shocked neighbours watched as police and forensics swarmed the area on Monday evening.

One resident said: “Very quickly there were at least six vans and police cars which seemed to appear from nowhere.

“It’s shocking to see such a large police presence.

“Then they started taping off several sections of Cullen Drive.

“It became apparent very quickly that it was a serious incident.

“Then forensics officers turned up as officers continued to search several parts of the area.”

Glenrothes death

The street is just a short distance from where Glenrothes man Mark Hacon-Deavin died just over a week ago.

A 45-year-old man appeared in court on Monday charged with his murder.

Scott West appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, accused of killing the 41-year-old by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a knife or similar weapon.

He was remanded in custody and due to make a second appearance at the same court next week.