Former Madras College site plans unveiled, including homes and leisure space

By Alasdair Clark
July 27 2021, 11.17am Updated: July 27 2021, 11.18am
Madras College at Kilrymont.

New proposals for the former Madras College in St Andrews have been confirmed by developers.

Plans for the former Kilrymont Road campus will include housing, as well as transforming the existing listed school buildings into a mixed-use of residential, local retail and leisure.

At least 30% of the residential properties will be affordable homes, Scotsman Developments Ltd have said.

Aerial view of the former Madras College campus
Madras College’s Kilrymont campus.

It comes after the completion of the new £55 million state-of-the-art Madras College, which is due to welcome pupils from August 18.

Before the summer break pupils left the school’s South Street and Kilrymont Road campuses for the last time.

The Kilrymont Road site had been sold by Fife Council, whilst the South Street site was obtained by St Andrews University.

Now, Scotsman Developments has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Fife Council to note their intent to submit a full planning application.

The existing listed building will be retained.

It will follow 12 weeks of community consultation about the proposals, with a number of public events planned.

A dedicated website has also been created, which will go live at the start of the consultation period.

David Scanlon from Scotsman Developments said he thinks the plans will be welcomed.

He said: “This exciting and ambitious scheme will serve to regenerate the current redundant site, including retaining and re-using the existing listed school buildings, which I know will be greatly welcomed by the local community.

Community consultation

“Development will deliver much-needed housing, including affordable homes, local retail and leisure uses.

“We’re looking forward to consulting widely with the local community and key stakeholders over the coming months, which will include two digital consultation events, and are keen to hear their views in shaping proposals for this significant site.”

