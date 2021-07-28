Two people taken to hospital following Fife crash

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife on Wednesday.

The accident happened on the A909 Cowdenbeath to Kelty stretch, between Netherton farm and Nelsons truck yard.

The condition of those taken to hospital is not yet known.

Heavy rain

It is understood the collision happened during heavy rain just after 9.30am.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.40am on Wednesday, July 28, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars on the A909 near Kelty.

“Police and ambulance attended and two people were taken to hospital.

“The vehicles have since been recovered.”

Road closed

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the accident and traffic was diverted.

One witness said that the road at the location was slippy after days of hot, dry weather followed by heavy rain.