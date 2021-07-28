Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife road reopens after two-vehicle crash near Kelty

By Alasdair Clark
July 28 2021, 3.23pm Updated: July 28 2021, 3.24pm
B914 Kelty
The B914 near Kelty in Fife has reopened after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday.

A silver Focus was seen with significant damage on the road, which runs between Kelty and Saline.

An ambulance crew and Police Scotland were in attendance, but it was confirmed no injuries were reported as a result of the collision, which occurred at around 11.30am.

The road was closed but reopened a short time later.

Officers gave advice to those involved, however, no further action was needed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30 am on Wednesday July 28, 2021, officers responded to a two-vehicle road crash on the B914 at Kelty.

“No injuries to anyone involved and road is now open.

“Advice and assistance given. No further police action.”

