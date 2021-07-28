Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Comic Con Market returns to Glenrothes this weekend

By Alasdair Clark
July 28 2021, 5.00pm Updated: July 28 2021, 6.52pm
Comic Con
Comic Con returns to Glenrothes this weekend

Comic-mania will arrive in Glenrothes this weekend as the Comic Con Market brings its Scotland tour to the kingdom.

Fantasy, sci-fi and cosplay fans will be able to take part in the market after coronavirus previously put events on hold.

Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) has been hosting events across Scotland for a number of years.

With restrictions easing, the events have been able to restart in a slightly reimagined form.

Plans for semi-regular markets

Organiser Ian Bonnar has taken his comic con on tour as a market across Scotland, previously visiting the Kingsgate Centre in Dunfermline.

The Glenrothes Comic and Toy Market will take place in the Kingdom Shopping Centre from 10am to 4pm on 31 July.

No tickets are required for the event.

Organiser, Ian Bonar, of BGCP Comic Con, said: “We’ve mostly organised comic cons and markets in and around Glasgow but previously ran Glenrothes Comic Con before its hiatus and we’ve had great success with our Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline Comic Markets.

“We hope to start these semi-regular markets at the Kingdom Shopping Centre and return with the much larger Glenrothes Comic Con next year.”

