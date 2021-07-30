Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Bungling Buckfast thief plunged through Cowdenbeath shop ceiling

By Ross Gardiner
July 30 2021, 11.30am Updated: July 30 2021, 11.45am
The Day Today shop on Cowdenbeath High Street.
A thief fell through the ceiling of a Cowdenbeath convenience store after helping himself to bottles of Buckfast.

Connor McGill, of the town’s Fountain Place, admitted to stealing two bottles of the tonic wine from the Day Today shop on Cowdenbeath High Street during opening hours on Boxing Day, last year.

After drinking some of the wine inside the store, he kicked in the lower panel of the front door causing it to smash, before clambering into the ceiling area to escape police.

He plummeted back to the floor through the polystyrene roof tiles.

Brass-necked

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the 32-year-old told the shopkeeper he had no intention of paying for the drink when he picked up the bottles at around 3.20pm.

Depute Fiscal Mat Piskorz said: “The accused picked up two bottles of Buckfast and blatantly said he wasn’t paying before attempting to leave.

“He became aggressive. He had been drinking from the bottles.

“The accused went into the rear warehouse as police were contacted.”

Upon spotting officers, brass-necked McGill took another swig of tonic wine before attempting to climb into the roof area from the warehouse.

However, the bungling shoplifter quickly plunged through the ceiling panels and was promptly apprehended.

Sheriff Charles MacNair said: “The circumstances here are that the vandalism is the most serious of the two charges, in that it arose after you had told the shopkeeper that you were not going to pay for the goods which you had stolen.”

The Sheriff sentenced McGill to 150 hours of unpaid work.

