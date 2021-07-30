Friends and family to give much-loved Fife biker Mark the send off he deserves

Friends and family of Mark Docherty, who was tragically killed in a motorbike accident, are set to give him a farewell to be proud of.

Mark, from Leven, crashed while on his bike on the A911 between Leslie and Scotlandwell on July 15 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now his close friend James Ellinsworth is organising one final ride out for Mark, who he said had the” biggest heart in the world.”

Mark’s family have also paid tribute to him.

A family spokesman said: “Mark was such a cheeky, loving person with a heart of gold. There was always so much more than met the eye with him.

“He would go out of his way to help anyone, even if that meant putting his own needs last.

“He was a great friend to many and that shows with the amount of love and support our family has received through this difficult time and we couldn’t be more thankful if we tried.

“Mark died doing what he loved and for that we are thankful and although he may be gone he will never be forgotten or far from our thoughts.”

Final ride out

James said: “Mark will take his final ride out on August 10 at 10am.

“We are looking for as many bikers as possible to join us to accompany him on his final ride.”

James added: “We want to give Mark the final farewell he truly deserves. We would love as many bikers to come along as possible to form a guard of honour on Leven Prom and make as much noise as possible — just the way Mark would like it.”

James said that as well as organising the ride out he was fundraising to help Mark’s family pay for his funeral.

He said: “Mark sadly lost his life doing what he enjoys the most. At such a young age of 36 this has left a massive hole in his family’s and friends’ hearts.

“I’m asking people to help me to help his family and give this amazing man the final ride out he deserves.”

He said he had set an initial target of £2000 but later realised that funerals cost a lot more than that.

He said: ” It won’t be anything extravagant and will just be the basics. I just want to relieve as much of the financial burden as possible.

“All monies raised will be going to help with the cost of the funeral, flowers, and a party in his memory afterwards.

‘He was such a laugh’

“Mark had the biggest heart in the world and helped every person he met.

“I’d love everyone to pull together and thank him for everything he has done all through his life and take a little pressure off the family at this most difficult time.”

James said he has known Mark for 16 years and first met him while working in Anstruther.

The pair got back in touch five years ago and became “inseparable”, with Mark working for James at his removal company and his old chip shop, April’s Plaice in Buckhaven.

“He was one of my best mates. He was a rock for me last year when my dad died. I’d spent every day of the last year with him. I’m not doing this for me — I want to help the family.

“The boy had a heart of gold. You couldn’t say a bad word about him. People were very fond of the guy. He was such a laugh. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body.”

Mark’s funeral procession will leave from Haughgate Avenue, Leven, stopping at the Shorehead carpark on Leven Prom to form the guard of honour.

From there, mourners will make their way to Kirkcaldy cemetery to Mark’s final resting place.

James said: “Everyone is welcome to stay at the crematorium to pay their final respects, a PA system is going to be active as inside is limited to 80 people.

He added: “We are asking people to be considerate to family and close friends and allow them to get seated inside the crematorium.”

Family ‘humbled’ by support

James said: “Mark’s family and I are truly humbled by the support and kind words since Mark’s passing. We know everyone will help make him proud on his final ride.”

To donate, visit the Gofundme page.