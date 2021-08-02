‘Baffled’ Fife mum says struggling son is being moved into primary school too early

A Fife mum “backed into a corner” claims the council are forcing her son to transition from nursery to primary school before he’s ready.

Melanie Burn believes that her son Jacob, who exhibits signs of autism, needs more time to develop before making the switch.

The Glenrothes four-year-old previously attended Collydean Nursery in the town, however after summer he will be moved to St Paul’s RC Primary School against the wishes of his mother.

Fife Council say mainstream education is the “best way forward for the majority of children” and stressed additional support is always provided if needed.

The authority says it is keen to discuss Melanie’s concerns further.

Jacob ‘not emotionally there yet’

While many pupils do make the jump from nursery to primary education at the age of four, Melanie believes her son, who was born in October 2016, is not ready for the switch.

She said: “Emotionally he’s just not there yet, despite the fact that others are ready.

“He’s only just started asking questions eight weeks ago. Most children ask questions from the moment they can talk but he didn’t ask one until he was four years old.

“He’s just not at the same level as the other children there and I think that another year in nursery to get all these questions out and develop a little more would really benefit him.”

The worried mum also has concerns about how the decision could impact Jacob’s future, saying: “When he goes into secondary school he’ll be 11 — there’s a big difference between 11 and 12.

“I’ve spoken to people, people who work in education, who all agree that he’s just not ready to go into school yet.

“I’m angry, I’m worried, I’m concerned and I’m baffled by all of it as well.”

Council can refuse deferral

Under the current rules in the Fife Council area, parents may apply to have their child’s first year at primary deferred, however there is no guarantee the request will be accepted.

Guidance on the council’s website states: “If your child turns five after the start of the new school session but before December 31, you can request a discretionary additional year in nursery for your child.

“Requests are not always approved.

“Decisions on deferred entry requests are made by education managers based on information provided to them, including assessment by the headteacher and staff of the nursery, and at times the link educational psychologist.”

Despite this, Melanie still feels as though the decision to refuse her deferral will have a huge impact on her son.

She added: “There’s other kids who have don’t have additional needs and have managed to get a deferral.

“They’ve backed me into this corner now and I feel like there’s strangers making decisions about my son.

“They’re supposed to do what’s best for every child and it doesn’t seem like that’s what’s happening.”

Primary one ‘designed to meet the needs of all children’

Head of Education and Children’s Services at the council, Maria Lloyd, said: “We work very hard with parents and schools to make sure all children are given the right support when they come to school.

“Experience shows that mainstream education is the best way forward for the majority of children with any additional support put in place for those who need it.

“Learning in primary one builds on nursery experiences and is designed to meet the needs of all children.

“Starting school can be a big step and an anxious time for some families.

“We would always discuss all the options open to families, including deferral before any final decisions are made, and would urge this family to get in touch with any further concerns.”