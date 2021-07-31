Two-year-old girl lucky to be alive after horrific playpark accident in Fife

A two-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after a horrific playpark accident in Fife.

Esme Philip has been left scarred after a heavy metal fence collapsed onto her face at Letham Glen in Leven.

The tot was rushed to hospital after the incident and had to have surgery to repair a deep wound on her forehead.

The fence, which surrounds a special swing for wheelchair users, narrowly missed her eye when it fell and left the youngster screaming in agony.

Esme’s mum Stacey Philip, from Rosyth, said: “It was horrendous and we just want to understand how it happened.”

The fence is normally secured by strong bolts and has since been repaired.

Fife Council has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident and police are also involved.

‘It’s devastating’

Esme, and older brothers Warren, 7, and Isaac, 5, were at the glen with grandparents Amanda and Fraser McDonald, who live in Leven, when the accident happened on Sunday.

Amanda said: “We’d been for a nice walk and stopped at the playpark on our way back.

“Esme ran over to the swing and she put her feet on the bottom bar of the fence when the whole thing fell.

“She was just screaming.”

Other families nearby came to the family’s aid as Amanda and her 12-year-old son Ryan hauled the metal off her.

“The first thing I saw was all the blood and when I lifted her and saw her face I knew how bad it was.”

Stacey and husband Kyle were in Edinburgh at the time but came straight home when they heard what had happened.

“It’s devastating,” said Stacey. “The facial surgeons have done a fantastic job but when I took the plaster off and saw her stitches I couldn’t stop crying.

“I know it could have been a lot worse.

“She could have lost an eye or she might not be here today but the laceration itself is terrible – it was right to the bone.”

Stacey said Warren and Isaac had also been affected, adding: “They saw it all happening.”

Thorough investigation

Despite the extent of Esme’s injury, Stacey has praised Fife Council for their handling of the incident.

“They’re taking it seriously and I’m happy with how they’re dealing with it,” she said.

Leven Labour councillor Colin Davidson said the investigation must be as thorough as possible.

“Its a dreadful accident for the family to have to deal with,” he said.

“I saw the photographs taken of Esme just after it happened and I was absolutely shocked.

“There needs to be a thorough investigation leaving no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this and to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

“The support Fife Council has given the family to date has been excellent and I would expect that to continue.”

Senior council manager John Rodigan confirmed in investigation is under way.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with this little girl and her family,” he said.

“We are working with partners to look into what’s happened and will take any appropriate action.”

A police spokeswoman added: “Following a report of a two-year-old girl being injured within a park in Leven on Sunday July 25, officers are making enquiries into the circumstances.”