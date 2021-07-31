A92 crash near Cowdenbeath leaves passenger in hospital

A man was taken to hospital after a crash on the A92 near Cowdenbeath in Fife in the early hours of Saturday morning, police have confirmed.
Police said a 38-year-old male passenger had been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Fife as a result of the single-vehicle collision.
Locals had reported a car remained at the side of the road on Saturday afternoon with police at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier enquiries into the incident were ongoing.
They said: “Police received report of a one-car road crash, in which the car left the road, on the A92 at the Cowdenbeath Interchange around 12.45am on Saturday, 31 July, 2021.
“The 38-year-old male passenger was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
No update on the male passengers condition was available.