Two-vehicle crash left M90 northbound reduced to one lane near Rosyth

The M90 in Fife was reduced to one lane for a time on Saturday after a collision involving two vehicles.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at junction two near Rosyth, shortly before 2pm.

One lane was closed as a result of the collision causing major tailbacks on the M90 northbound.

Both lanes reopened

Police Scotland confirmed no-one was injured during the incident as they cleared the road.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “Police received report of a two-vehicle crash on the M90 northbound at junction 2, near Rosyth, around 1.55pm on Saturday, 31 July, 2021.

“No-one was injured and the road has been cleared.”