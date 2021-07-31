Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Absolutely beaming’: Kirkcaldy swimmer Kathleen Dawson’s family toasts Olympic gold success

By Claire Warrender
July 31 2021, 5.26pm Updated: July 31 2021, 5.53pm
Olympics Kathleesn Dawson
James Guy, Adam Peaty, Kathleen Dawson and Anna Hopkin of team Great Britain celebrate winning gold.

Kirkcaldy swimmer Kathleen Dawson was “absolutely beaming” when she called home after striking gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old was part of the Great Britain team that bagged first place in the inaugural mixed medley relay final in a new world record time.

Kathleen swims in the final.

She was joined by Adam Peaty, James Guy and Freya Anderson, finishing two seconds ahead of the other teams.

And dad Paul said the entire family got up at 2am to watch Kathleen in action.

“We were all up at the crack of dawn to watch the swimming at 3.53am,” he said.

“We haven’t really had any sleep since.”

Britain’s Anna Hopkin, center, hangs the gold medal over Kathleen Dawson’s neck during a victory ceremony.

Paul, Kathleen’s mum Sarah, sister Emma-Jane, brother Andy, their partners, grandad Bill Dawson and Rusty the dog all gathered round the television to witness their daughter help the team to victory.

Bill travelled to Warrington to be with the family from his home in Kirkcaldy’s Raith Estate especially for the occasion.

Record holder

The Dawson’s moved to Cheshire when Kathleen was just three-years-old but her first swimming experience was at Kirkcaldy swimming pool.

Paul previously revealed how he took her there regularly when she was still in nappies and she took to it straight away.

Aside from Saturday’s success, Kathleen is now the British and European 100m backstroke record holder and also holds the British record for 50m backstroke.

Earlier this week, she reached the Olympic 100m backstroke final but her gold medal eclipses everything.

“She’s done really, really well, ” said Paul.  “It’s absolutely fantastic.”

“We spoke to her at the back of five on a video call and she was absolutely beaming.

“We congratulated her heartily and toasted her with champagne.”

Kathleen was born in Forth Park Hospital, Kirkcaldy, and her siblings went to the town’s West Primary School.

She still travels regularly to the Fife town during breaks in her studies at Stirling University.

Paul, a former Rosyth Dockyard worker, said; “She always loved swimming, even as a baby.”

Kathleen now spends 18 to 20 hours a week in the water.

