‘Absolutely beaming’: Kirkcaldy swimmer Kathleen Dawson’s family toasts Olympic gold success

Kirkcaldy swimmer Kathleen Dawson was “absolutely beaming” when she called home after striking gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old was part of the Great Britain team that bagged first place in the inaugural mixed medley relay final in a new world record time.

She was joined by Adam Peaty, James Guy and Freya Anderson, finishing two seconds ahead of the other teams.

And dad Paul said the entire family got up at 2am to watch Kathleen in action.

“We were all up at the crack of dawn to watch the swimming at 3.53am,” he said.

“We haven’t really had any sleep since.”

Paul, Kathleen’s mum Sarah, sister Emma-Jane, brother Andy, their partners, grandad Bill Dawson and Rusty the dog all gathered round the television to witness their daughter help the team to victory.

Bill travelled to Warrington to be with the family from his home in Kirkcaldy’s Raith Estate especially for the occasion.

Record holder

The Dawson’s moved to Cheshire when Kathleen was just three-years-old but her first swimming experience was at Kirkcaldy swimming pool.

Paul previously revealed how he took her there regularly when she was still in nappies and she took to it straight away.

Aside from Saturday’s success, Kathleen is now the British and European 100m backstroke record holder and also holds the British record for 50m backstroke.

Earlier this week, she reached the Olympic 100m backstroke final but her gold medal eclipses everything.

“She’s done really, really well, ” said Paul. “It’s absolutely fantastic.”

“We spoke to her at the back of five on a video call and she was absolutely beaming.

“We congratulated her heartily and toasted her with champagne.”

Kathleen was born in Forth Park Hospital, Kirkcaldy, and her siblings went to the town’s West Primary School.

She still travels regularly to the Fife town during breaks in her studies at Stirling University.

Paul, a former Rosyth Dockyard worker, said; “She always loved swimming, even as a baby.”

Kathleen now spends 18 to 20 hours a week in the water.