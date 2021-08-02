Man gave traffic warden middle finger then crashed in Dunfermline loading bay

A Lumphinnans man has admitted that he failed to stop when he crashed his car into another vehicle – after leaning over to stick his middle finger up at a parking warden.

Christopher Cahill pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards warden Aaron Hunter while he was working at New Row in Dunfermline on February 20 2020.

Cahill, of the village’s Main Street, then fled the scene when he bumped into another vehicle in a loading bay.

Depute Fiscal Mat Piskorz told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “At around 11.50am, the complainer (Mr Hunter) attended the locus.

“He identified the accused’s vehicle as he had ticketed the same vehicle the same day.

“The vehicle was parked in a loading bay area.”

He said: “Mr Hunter approached the accused and stood at the driver’s door.

“He asked the accused if he was about to move the car.

“The accused told him to ‘f*** off’ and claimed he was delivering for a shop and again told him to ‘f*** off’.”

At this point, Mr Hunter said he’d contact the police if he had to.

Bad gesture

Minutes later, Cahill leaned across the passenger side of his car and held up his middle finger to Mr Hunter.

As he pulled away from the bay, he bumped his silver Vauxhall into a another vehicle and made no attempt to stop and exchange details.

Sheriff Alastair Brown noted that the incident took place a week after Cahill, 37, had been convicted of careless driving.

The Sheriff listed Cahill’s catalogue of driving offences including driving without insurance, without a license and while disqualified dating back to the early 2000s.

“Does he think he’s exempt?” he asked.

Sheriff Brown told Cahill his case would be handled “firmly” and deferred sentencing until August 25 for reports.