Hunt for driver after hit-and-run on Kirkcaldy street leaves pedestrian in hospital

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Kirkcaldy.

The man was hit by the vehicle on Denburn Road at around 3am on Sunday.

He was taken to the town’s Victoria Hospital – with a post on social media suggesting he had suffered serious injuries.

Police are now hunting for the driver, who failed to stop at the scene.

Car made off from scene

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Denburn Road, Kirkcaldy, around 3.05am on Sunday August 1,

“The car made off and inquiries are ongoing to trace it and the driver.

“The male pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0804 of August 1 2021.”