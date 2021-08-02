Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

RNLI called out to retrieve life-jackets found floating in Fife waters

By Amie Flett
August 2 2021, 6.12pm Updated: August 2 2021, 6.12pm
Anstruther RNLI were called out on Sunday evening to retrieve life-jackets spotted floating in Fife waters.

The Anstruther RNLI were called out around 6pm on Sunday after the fluorescent gear was found floating around in the water.

They were spotted drifting off Elie, a seaside town in the East Neuk of Fife.

No person in danger

Nobody was found to be in any danger upon arrival, according to the RNLI.

The owner of the life-jacket was eventually located.

Elie waters
In response to the call out, the RNLI have stressed the importance of taking care of water safety equipment.

This comes as in recent months, many individuals have been taking advantage of the scenic Scottish waters.

Last week, emergency services put out a warning of river swimming dangers after six people drowned during the same weekend in Scotland.

RNLI safety advice

The lifesaving charity recommends that any water users should always wear a life-jacket and also carry a communication device in case they find themselves in any trouble.

A spokesperson for the Anstruther RNLI said: “Lifejackets are an essential piece of safety kit.

Anstruther RNLI on boat
Anstruther RNLI have provided advice for Scottish water user and water safety equipment.

“If you’re heading out on the water we recommend you wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid as well as carrying a means of communication such as a VHF radio or mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.

“We’d always recommend taking good care of your kit, securing it when your craft is tied up or berthed and wearing it when at sea.”

