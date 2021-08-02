Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Appeal for information after ‘disturbance with weapons’ near Raith Rovers’ football stadium sparks police incident

By Amie Flett
August 2 2021, 10.13pm Updated: August 3 2021, 11.20am
Police outside Stark's Park football stadium in Kirkcaldy. Credit: Fife Jammers Locations.
Reports of two men involved in a disturbance with weapons near Raith Rovers’ football stadium in Kirkcaldy sparked a major police incident.

Officers were called to Links Street at around 7pm on Monday.

Locals reported seeing several police vehicles parked outside Stark’s Park.

However, police say that there were no signs of a disturbance on arrival – and no one was found injured.

They are now trying to find out what happened.

Police patrolling the area

One onlooker, who asked to remain anonymous said: “There was a bit of bother near the ground.

“When I walked past there were loads of police vans and officers there.

“Police were asking people to move on but they wouldn’t say what was going on.

“I saw at least six police vehicles with police patrolling the area around the ground and questioning people they came across.

Police outside Stark’s Park football stadium in Kirkcaldy. Credit: Fife Jammer Locations on Facebook.

“I was told that two lads had been causing trouble and that there had been shouting and fighting.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Monday August 2, police were called to a report of a disturbance involving two men with weapons in Links Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and there were no signs of a disturbance or reports of anyone injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3031 of Monday August 2 2021.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

