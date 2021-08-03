Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police cordon off part of Glenrothes street after knife found in drain

By Amie Flett
August 3 2021, 10.13am Updated: August 3 2021, 10.14am
Police were called after a knife was discovered in a drain in Glenrothes on Monday evening.
Police cordoned off a street in Glenrothes after a knife was found in a drain.

Officers were called to Carfrae Drive just after 6pm on Monday and taped off part of the area.

No information has been revealed on whether the discovery is linked to any ongoing investigation – but a probe is now under way.

‘No risk to the public’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a knife found in a drain on Carfrae Drive in Glenrothes shortly after 6pm on Monday August 2.

“The item has since been recovered. There was no ongoing incident or risk to the public and inquiries will be carried out to establish the full circumstances.”

