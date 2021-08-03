Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New Madras College drone footage offers virtual tour of new campus

By Alasdair Clark
August 3 2021, 12.24pm Updated: August 3 2021, 12.39pm
The new footage of Madras College lets locals see the building
Drone footage of the new Madras College campus in Fife has been shared, giving locals a tour of the building as it gets ready to welcome students back.

The drone footage was shared by Fife Council, showing the new Madras College from the sky.

It also offers a glimpse inside the new purpose-built facility, which will welcome staff and pupils for the first time in August.

Pupils left the old South Street and Kilrymont Road campuses for the last time before the summer holidays.

Fife Council has officially taken ownership of the new £55 million building after a long road to delivery.

The keys were handed over to the new rector of the school, Ken Currie by BAM’s construction director for Scotland, Martin Cooper.

Work on the new school started in July 2019 as part of the £250m Building Fife’s Future Programme, which has seen another five secondary schools and two primary schools built in Fife over the last 10 years.

Madras is the sixth secondary school to be built as part of this programme.

Developers for the old campus site at Kilrymont Road recently unveiled their plans to overhaul the area.

The Kilrymont Road site was sold by Fife Council, whilst the South Street site was obtained by St Andrews University.

The proposals include space for housing, as well as transforming the existing listed school buildings into a mixed-use of residential, local retail and leisure facilities.

Speaking earlier this year, Shelagh McLean, head of education and children’s services at Fife Council, said the campus was the right decision for the community.

She said: “In terms of the journey to get here, looking at the building itself and what it looks like now, everybody is extremely excited by what has been achieved.

“There are a number of people who have been involved throughout the whole period to get us to this point.”

The new rector of the school, Ken Currie (left) is given the keys to the school by BAM's construction director for Scotland, Martin Cooper.

The school being created was “absolutely” the right one for pupils and the wider community, with links with nearby St Andrews University, she said.

“One of the things for us in terms of the site selection was the link with the university.

“We wanted to maintain the links that are already in place and develop those further.

“When we were able to get this site and secure this site for the new build it was absolutely obvious that that would provide the best educational benefits for our young people.”

