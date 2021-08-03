Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Murder accused set for trial after death of Glenrothes man Mark Hacon-Deavin

By Jamie Buchan
August 3 2021, 4.52pm Updated: August 3 2021, 4.54pm
Fife police glenrothes
Police officers at the scene of the alleged murder

A man will stand trial accused of murdering Mark Hacon-Deavin on a Glenrothes cycle route.

Scott West made a second appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, charged with killing the 41-year-old.

Mark Hacon-Deavin

It is alleged that West, from Glenrothes, repeatedly struck Mr Hacon-Deavin with a knife or similar weapon on Saturday, July 17.

Family statement

The alleged victim was found injured on Boblingen Way and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his heartbroken family said: “We are completely devastated by his death.

“He was a much loved brother and uncle, and will be sorely missed by all.”

West, 45, also faces a possession of cannabis charge.

He made no plea during the brief, private hearing at Kirkcaldy. West was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier