Police appeal for information following Fife motorbike accident

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash on the A92 in Fife at the weekend.

Police were called to reports of a crash between a car and a motorbike near to Preston roundabout in Glenrothes at 11.55am on Sunday, August 1.

Emergency services attended and the 60-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Dash cam footage wanted

The road was closed for an hour and a half following the crash and enquiries are ongoing.

Police constable Colin Jeffrey said: “We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have seen the crash, or may have dash-cam footage, to get in touch with us.

“The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we want to establish exactly what happened here.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 1653 of Sunday, 1 August, 2021.