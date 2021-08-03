Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police appeal for information following Fife motorbike accident

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 3 2021, 5.08pm Updated: August 3 2021, 5.10pm
Police Scotland appeal
Police Scotland are appealing for information after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash on the A92 in Fife at the weekend.

Police were called to reports of a crash between a car and a motorbike near to Preston roundabout in Glenrothes at 11.55am on Sunday,  August 1.

Preston roundabout

Emergency services attended and the 60-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Dash cam footage wanted

The road was closed for an hour and a half following the crash and enquiries are ongoing.

Police constable Colin Jeffrey said: “We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have seen the crash, or may have dash-cam footage, to get in touch with us.

“The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we want to establish exactly what happened here.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 1653 of Sunday, 1 August, 2021.

