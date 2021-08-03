Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Fife gas emergency safely resolved

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 3 2021, 7.59pm Updated: August 3 2021, 9.46pm
SFRS in Allan Street, Dunfermline
Fire officers using specialised equipment brought a gas leak in Fife under control on Tuesday.

Emergency services were  called to a  gas leak in commercial premises in a residential area in Fife.

Scottish Fire and Rescue  attended  at the scene at Allan Crescent in Dunfermline just after 6.30pm.

Gas leak Allan Crescent, DunfermlineA spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at around 6.45pm about a gas leak in Allan Crescent, Dunfermline.

“We sent two fire appliances from Dunfermline.”

Safely resolved

The incident was resolved safely a couple of hours later.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “Fire officers using breathing apparatus and gas monitoring equipment stayed on scene for around two hours.

“Gas monitors were used to detect gas levels until they returned to a safe level.”

It is understood gas was detected from two fridges in shop premises.

There were no casualties.

 

