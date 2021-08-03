Fife gas emergency safely resolved

Fire officers using specialised equipment brought a gas leak in Fife under control on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a gas leak in commercial premises in a residential area in Fife.

Scottish Fire and Rescue attended at the scene at Allan Crescent in Dunfermline just after 6.30pm.

Gas leak Allan Crescent, DunfermlineA spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at around 6.45pm about a gas leak in Allan Crescent, Dunfermline.

“We sent two fire appliances from Dunfermline.”

Safely resolved

The incident was resolved safely a couple of hours later.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “Fire officers using breathing apparatus and gas monitoring equipment stayed on scene for around two hours.

“Gas monitors were used to detect gas levels until they returned to a safe level.”

It is understood gas was detected from two fridges in shop premises.

There were no casualties.