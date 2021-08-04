News / Local / Fife Two-vehicle crash temporarily blocks busy Kirkcaldy road By Katy Scott August 4 2021, 11.09am An accident involving two cars temporarily closed off a road in Kirkcaldy as emergency services attended the scene. The two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy was reported to police just after 8.30am on Wednesday. Broom Road was blocked for a short amount of time but has since reopened. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35am on Wednesday, August 4, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on Broom Road in Kirkcaldy. “Emergency services attended and the road was blocked for a short time and has since fully reopened.” Roadworks were planned for the busy Kirkcaldy road this month, however they have since been delayed until August. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Police called to rural road near Glenrothes after single-vehicle crash Teenager killed in crash on A9 near Birnam in Perthshire Stretch of A9 closed both ways after three-vehicle crash near Dunkeld Drivers delayed after two-vehicle crash partially blocks A9 in Perthshire