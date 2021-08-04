Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Lammas Market to go ahead in St Andrews as Covid-19 restrictions ease, Fife Council confirms

By Michael Alexander
August 4 2021, 3.30pm Updated: August 4 2021, 4.18pm
Lammas Market in St Andrews, 2013
Scotland’s oldest medieval street fair is scheduled to go ahead in St Andrews between August 13 and 17, Fife Council have confirmed, after fears Covid-19 would force its cancellation for a second year.

The announcement from the Scottish Government on Tuesday August 3 that the majority of Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on August 9 means that the Lammas Market, which includes a funfair and street traders, will run in Market Street and South Street a week later than originally planned.

There will be no restrictions on numbers of people attending, the council said, although discussions on a number of measures are continuing.

Management plan

Speculation has been mounting locally for weeks as to whether the annual  Lammas fair would take place.

While Europe’s longest street fair – the Links Market in Kirkcaldy – was cancelled for the second year in April, improving conditions meant the Burntisland Fair, which was originally cancelled earlier this year, was allowed to go ahead for six weeks from July 6 at Burntisland Links with a strict Covid-19 management plan in place.

Gregor & Harper both aged 6, from Kirkcaldy on July 6 at Burntisland Fair

Fife Council’s emergency resilience manager Shona Robertson, who chaired the multi-agency meetings with the Scottish Showmen’s Guild in the run up to this year’s Burntisland Fair, told The Courier similar discussions were now under way regarding the Lammas.

“This has been a real team effort,” she said.

“Over the last few months, we worked really closely with the Showmen’s Guild, who organise and run the fair, to make sure this year’s event was as safe as possible for everyone coming along.

The Lammas market in St Andrews, 2013

“Working to public health legislation and guidance, together we made sure the organisers  fully considered and planned for a safe event.

“Measures including physical distancing, capacity limits and hygiene stations were in place as well as all the normal fairground health and safety measures.

“We are now in similar discussions with the organisers of the Lammas Fair which is due to go ahead this year between August 13 – 17.

Lammas Market, South Street, St Andrews in 2015

“The announcement from the Scottish Government yesterday means there will be no restrictions on numbers attending.

“Hopefully the sunshine will make an appearance and help make the fair a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Showmen’s Guild

Scottish Showmen’s Guild committee member Alan Newsome told The Courier it had been a “big thing” to get Burntisland up and running again this year with a Covid-19 plan in place.

He said the Showmen’s Guild chairman and committee had been “outstanding” – proving that they could run a fair safely and manageable within the then guidelines.

With a public thoroughfare running down the middle of the Burntisland site that had to be kept open, the guild came up with an event plan there which included a traffic plan and around 20 stewards managing different controlled funfair zones.

Planning for the Lammas Market in St Andrews posed different challenges, however.

While Burntisland fair is effectively a fenced off area, the Lammas was situated on main streets in the middle of the town where restrictions would be much more difficult to enforce. It’s been suggested this could mean the fair is smaller than normal.

Lammas Market, St Andrews in 1969

Several pavement areas in St Andrews town centre had also been given over to pubs allowing them to operate socially distanced areas during lockdown.

While the Lammas is traditionally held in the days leading up to the second Tuesday in August, the decision had been taken this year to await the Scottish Government’s anticipated “make or break” relaxation of Covid-19 rules on August 9 and to delay the fair by a week to August 13-17.

Discussions were ongoing behind the scenes with Fife Council and other agencies to address any issues and make the event as safe as possible.

Fairground attraction – behind the scenes with Scotland’s funfairs

