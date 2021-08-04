Cowdenbeath pineapple juice leak ruled out as puddle mystery lingers

Pineapple juice has been ruled out as the cause of a mysterious puddle in Cowdenbeath, according to a frustrated local councillor investigating the issue.

An unidentified leak has left the ground on Leuchatsbeath Drive in the Fife town “saturated and damaged”.

Fife councillor Darren Watt revealed tests have been carried out on the liquid, originally thought to be pineapple juice escaping from the nearby Graham’s Dairy.

Councillor Watt said that despite this problem being rectified the strange leak has continued, even during the recent heatwave.

“It was initially concluded that’s waste products such as pineapple juice was escaping from Graham’s Dairy and the problem was apparently quickly identified and rectified,” he said.

Fife Council took samples for further analysis, however, no results have yet been produced

Fife Council has erected fencing around the patch of ground, which is adjacent to Glenfield estate.

Photos showed a large patch of wet, damaged ground in Cowdenbeath on Wednesday as enquiries into the cause continued.

“Interestingly, with little rain and scorching sunshine, the area has curiously worsened without any meaningful explanation from investigating authorities; Fife Council and SEPA.

Cause of Cowdenbeath puddle remains a mystery

“I’ve since been informed the liquid is escaping from a burst pipe yet somehow, this wasn’t noticed or picked up until very recently by SEPA,” Mr Watt said.

He added: “Although this is unlikely to pose any danger or risk to health, the lack of overall responsibility, a thorough investigation and immediate action has been incredibly disappointing.

“I will be making direct contact with the relevant investigating officers from both Fife Council and SEPA, and seeking an explanation and meaningful assurances this issue will be dealt with quickly and efficiently.”

Asked about the issue, Fife Council service manager Linda Turner said they were aware of the leak on Leuchatsbeath Drive.

When we know more, we’ll decide on any further actions that are needed.

She added: “The land is owned by Fife Council and has suffered grass die back as a consequence.

“An area of the site has been fenced off as a precaution.

“We are currently working with other agencies and an adjacent business to determine the nature and source of the leak.

“When we know more, we’ll decide on any further actions that are needed.”