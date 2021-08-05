Girl, 12, rescued from roof of Glenrothes school after breaking ankle

A 12-year-old girl has been rescued from the roof of a Glenrothes school after breaking her ankle.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene at Glenwood High School on Wednesday night.

This included a specialist rope rescue team from Lochgelly.

Firefighters used ladders and ropes to reach the girl before lowering her to safety.

Reports suggested the girl had been on the roof attempting to retrieve a ball that had become stuck.

She was attended to by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy.

Girl lowered to safety

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said : “We received an alert at 9.03pm on Wednesday August 4 of a 12-year-old girl stuck on the roof of Glenwood High School in Glenrothes.

“A crew from Glenrothes station as well as a rope rescue team from Lochgelly station were despatched.

“Crews successfully lowered the girl, who has suffered a broken ankle.

“Following the rescue both crews were stood down at 10.36pm.”

It came during a busy day for Fife crews, who have been tackling burning at a recycling centre.