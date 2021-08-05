Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
News / Local / Fife

Dunfermline ‘superheroes’ raise a soaring £7000 in skydiving fundraiser for sick kids

By Amie Flett
August 5 2021, 12.41pm Updated: August 5 2021, 12.42pm
The 'Dunfermline Superheros' took the plunge to raise money for Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity (ECHC).


A team of costume-clad superheroes from Dunfermline have soared through the sky at 10,000ft to raise money for children in hospital.

The band of heroes, including Spiderman, Superman, Captain America and Wolverine, have raised over £7000 for ECHC (Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity) as part of their skydiving challenge.

John Jardine, AKA Wolverine, taking the plunge in Glenrothes to raise money for sick kids.

The group, known locally as the ‘Dunfermline Superheroes‘ initially began during last years lockdown, where they made their mark bringing cheer to friends and neighbours during difficult times.

Since teaming up, the local heroes have raised over £17,000 in total for ECHC through a number of fundraising challenges, including a 22-mile run from Dunfermline to the Sick Kids in Edinburgh.

Head-to-toe in superhero gear

The group made the plunge into the air dressed head-to-toe in their superhero gear in Glenrothes on Sunday at Skydive St Andrews.

Dave Roper, aka Duloch Spiderman, said: “I’ve done a couple of skydives before so I had an idea of what to expect, but that doesn’t stop the nerves coming when you’re sitting on the edge of a plane, 10,000ft up in the air, preparing to jump!

Dave Roper, AKA Duloch Spiderman skydiving
Dave Roper, AKA Duloch Spiderman, taking the plunge in Glenrothes to raise money for sick kids.

“There’s nothing more exhilarating than freefalling though – it’s a mind-blowing experience and I would recommend anyone to do it.

“I loved the opportunity to be able to jump out a plane dressed as Spiderman and to do it with such a fantastic team.

“The support from ECHC on the day was amazing and we are thrilled to have raised over £7000 to help children and young people at the new Sick Kids hospital.”

Mathew Watson, Nic Green, James Proudfoot, Dave Roper, John Jardine and Stuart Watson with cheque for £7000 after brave skydive in Glenrothes.

Amy Russell, sports challenge fundraiser at ECHC, which supports the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP), said the charity are grateful to have the support of the well-known Dunfermline Superheroes.

Amy said: “We are enormously privileged and grateful to have the support of the Dunfermline Superheroes — what a fitting challenge for them and it was brilliant to see them all parachute down in full costume.

“It is the generosity of our wonderful supporters like the superheroes that has enabled us to continue our vital work of ensuring children and young people have a positive hospital experience throughout the pandemic and beyond.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to them for their bravery and fearlessness!”

Costume-clad heroes delight Fifers as they hit the streets

