Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Warning Fife pier jumpers are a danger to themselves and others

By Claire Warrender
August 6 2021, 7.15am Updated: August 6 2021, 12.21pm
Elie Harbour
Warning signs at Elie Harbour.

Teenagers launching themselves from a pier in Fife’s picturesque East Neuk are causing a danger to themselves and others.

That’s the warning from Elie Harbour Trust, which has threatened to fence off the village pier unless they adhere to warnings.

Elie Harbour
People jumping into Elie Harbour in the correct place this week.

Harbourmaster Stewart Barclay says an increasing number of pier jumpers are ignoring signs and plunging into the harbour in the wrong place.

