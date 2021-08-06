News / Local / Fife Warning Fife pier jumpers are a danger to themselves and others By Claire Warrender August 6 2021, 7.15am Updated: August 6 2021, 12.21pm Warning signs at Elie Harbour. Teenagers launching themselves from a pier in Fife’s picturesque East Neuk are causing a danger to themselves and others. That’s the warning from Elie Harbour Trust, which has threatened to fence off the village pier unless they adhere to warnings. People jumping into Elie Harbour in the correct place this week. Harbourmaster Stewart Barclay says an increasing number of pier jumpers are ignoring signs and plunging into the harbour in the wrong place. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]