Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

B969 in Glenrothes reopens after crash blocks road

By Bryan Copland
August 6 2021, 9.24am Updated: August 6 2021, 2.06pm
Police are at the scene.
Police are at the scene.

Police were called to a crash on the B969 in Glenrothes on Friday morning.

Officers were in attendance on the road near Coul roundabout – to the west of the A92 – just after 8am.

Witnesses reported at least two cars may have been involved, and that motorists were turning away from the scene or finding other routes due to the road being blocked.

The road has now reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a crash on the B969 near the Coul Roundabout, Glenrothes around 8.15am on Friday August 6.

“There are no reported serious injuries and the road was cleared and fully reopened by 10.15am.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]