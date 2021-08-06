Driver faces jail for Fife tractor crash involving 11-year-old boy

A driver could be jailed after he admitted crashing into a tractor while a child was in the back seat of his car.

Shaun Heffren, 34, overtook another car in his Renault Clio before smashing into the tractor’s front wheel on the A92, Parbroath Farm, Cupar in May last year.

The 11-year-old child was taken to Ninewells Hospital but did not suffer any injuries, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Heffren has now been warned he is at risk of being imprisoned.

Sheriff’s warning

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “It is extremely fortunate that he and the child are alive.

“As dangerous driving charges go, this is right at the top of the scale.

“Custody is an option in this case.”

Prosecutor Larissa Milligan revealed how, just after 2.15pm, the driver of the tractor indicated to turn right towards the farm.

A black Audi driver was behind the tractor and suddenly became aware of Heffren’s car behind them.

Miss Milligan said: “The witness looked in their offside mirror and saw the accused’s vehicle approaching and overtaking.

“It then collided with the wheel of the tractor causing the accused’s car to spin before it came to a stop on a grass verge.

“The driver of the tractor manoeuvred the vehicle off the road and went to the accused’s vehicle.”

The airbags in Heffren’s car had deployed and the front windscreen was smashed.

Crews raced to the scene

Heffren escaped from the car and pulled the child from the back seat.

Ambulance staff gave Heffren a plaster for the knuckles of his right hand.

Heffren, of Hill Street, Ladybank, pled guilty to driving dangerously by failing to comply with the solid line marking, travelling on the opposite side of the road, trying to overtake vehicles when unsafe, colliding with a tractor, losing control of his vehicle and coming to a stationary position on a grass verge.

Damage was caused to the tractor while Heffren’s car suffered “extensive damage”.

Sentence was deferred on Heffren until September for social work reports to be prepared.

He was disqualified from driving on an interim basis.