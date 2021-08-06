News / Local / Fife Police raid Kirkcaldy cocktail bar as search warrant executed By Alasdair Clark August 6 2021, 2.25pm Updated: August 6 2021, 3.02pm Police are on scene Police are currently on scene executing a raid at a cocktail bar on Kirkcaldy High Street in Fife. A large police presence was reported by locals outside the Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar in Kirkcaldy on Friday. Police confirmed a search warrant was being executed at licensed premises in the Fife town. Enquiries are continuing whilst officers remain at the scene just off the Esplanade. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]