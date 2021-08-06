Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fresh plans and images of Forth Bridge walk and visitor centre revealed

By Neil Henderson
August 6 2021, 4.20pm Updated: August 6 2021, 4.20pm
Artist impression of the revised plans for the Forth Bridge walk and visitor hub.
Plans for the installation of a multi-million pound bridge walk and visitor centre at the iconic Forth Bridge are back on track.

Network Rail has submitted a pre-application notice to City of Edinburgh Council for revised proposals at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The revised plans include a low-level reception hub to the east of the Forth Bridge.

Artist’s image of the arrival area for visitors.

The project was put “on hold” in March following discussions with the Scottish Government and was further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the project being put on hold, Network Rail insisted at the time that it was still fully committed to the project, having concluded a tendering process.

367ft-high viewing platform

The ambitious £35m project, which will create around 40 new jobs, will offer visitors stunning views across the Firth of Forth from a 367ft-high viewing point.

The new plan would see it sited further away from neighbouring residential properties, minimising the impact on the surrounding environment.

The pre-application process will include online engagement meetings to communicate the revised proposals to the public and gather feedback which will help inform the final designs.

A revised image of what the visitor centre could look like.

A full planning application, including plans, artist impressions and detailed designs will also be submitted later this year.

The proposals will see construction of a bridge walk and reception hub on the South Queensferry side of the popular site.

This will be used for preparing those heading out on the bridge walk as well as providing an access point to the structure.

Groups of between 12 and 15 people will put on safety harnesses before being led out onto the bridge’s south cantilever, walking up to a viewing point at the top using walkways built into the structure.

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland’s director of engineering and asset management, said: “The events of the past year have prompted us to look more closely at all of our projects to consider how they could be improved or made more affordable in such challenging conditions.

Iconic bridge

The iconic Forth Bridge is one of the most recognised bridges in the world.

“The project team has worked extremely hard to draw up revised proposals without compromising the desirability of this exciting project.”

Completed in 1890 after eight years of construction, the iconic Forth Bridge is one of the most instantly-recognisable bridges in the world.

Spanning across the Forth and totalling 2,467m in length, the iconic bridge was granted World Heritage status by UNESCO in 2015.

