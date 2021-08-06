Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife man relives terrifying moment dad took ill at wheel and accelerated into a bus

By Katy Scott
August 6 2021, 4.57pm Updated: August 6 2021, 4.59pm
A Fife man has told of the terrifying moment the car he was travelling in smashed into the back of a bus on a Kirkcaldy street — after his dad took ill at the wheel.

Cameron Blakey was forced to grab the steering wheel from the passenger seat when dad Colin blacked out at a roundabout.

The 20-year-old could only steer the car — which was still accelerating as Colin had his foot on the pedal.

The pair, along with one of Cameron’s friends, managed to escape relatively unscathed from the incident on Broom Road on Wednesday morning.

Colin, left, and son Cameron Blakey

Cameron said: “On the day my dad seemed a lot quieter than usual and quite slow to respond.

“He was repeating himself a lot and couldn’t remember where to pick us up from, so ended up picking us up half an hour late.

“He just didn’t seem like himself.”

They were travelling towards the roundabout near Fife Central Retail Park when Colin, 62, collapsed.

“I felt my dad’s head hit my shoulder — he had fainted,” said Cameron.

‘We drove straight over the roundabout’

“I grabbed the wheel, but his foot was on the accelerator.

“We drove straight over the middle of the roundabout, through the bushes and then hit the back of a bus.

“I wasn’t really thinking and just had to act.

“It was a scary moment.”

The car began smoking but an NHS worker who was nearby leapt to their aid, helping them from the car.

Cameron’s friend called an ambulance while firefighters were also called to the scene.

The car drove straight over the roundabout into the back of a bus. Courtesy Google Maps.

He said: “We all went in the ambulance with my dad.

“I had hurt my back and my friend hurt his foot, but we were mostly OK.

“They checked my dad to see what happened, and they think it was a stroke.”

Cameron admits they are still trying to get over what happened, but he is glad that his dad has been able to return home.

He added: “Dad is resting now to recover from what happened.

“I’m still a bit shocked. My back is still sore, but me and my friend had no major injuries from it.”

