Woman arrested following Dunfermline disturbance

A woman has been arrested following a disturbance in Dunfermline on Saturday.

The incident took place at a property at Castleblair Park around 8.30am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30am on Saturday, August 7, police were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Castleblair Park, Dunfermline.

Enquiries continuing

“Officers attended and a 28-year-old woman was arrested and Inquiries are continuing.”

One eyewitness said: “It seemed to all kick off here on Saturday morning.

“There were several police vans and police officers present in the area and I heard a bit of a disturbance with shouting etc. “