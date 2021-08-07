Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Kirkcaldy street taped off after unconfirmed reports of a stabbing

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 7 2021, 1.03pm Updated: August 7 2021, 1.47pm

People living in a quiet residential area of Kirkcaldy were shocked to find police and forensics officers outside their homes when they wakened on Saturday.

Police are now appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries after an assault in Kirkcaldy.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a car park between Shetland Place and Orkney Place in Kirkcaldy shortly after 3am on Saturday.

A 45-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment following the incident.

His injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene has been taped off. 

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We know a number of people were gathered in the area at the time so anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to get in touch.

Police taped off an area around Shetland and Orkney Place and weren’t allowing anyone through.

They had also taped off an area at St Clair Street near to the BP garage.

Major disturbance

Local residents claim they were been woken at 3am on Saturday with a major disturbance outside their homes.

One resident said: “I was wakened up at about 3am with a lot of noise. It went on for about 30 minutes before police arrived.

Police and forensics examine the scene

“I looked out of the window and saw a guy with one leg covered in blood.

“It looked like the guy had been stabbed. There was a lot of blood so it looks like he may be have been badly hurt.

“Emergency services were at the scene and giving him assistance.”

Another eye witness said: “Police and forensics have been here all day .

“I saw five or six uniformed officers at the scene where the guy was found as well as two forensics officers and CID.

Forensics officers bag evidence

“At St Clair Street there were  two uniformed officers, CID and two forensics officers.

“Something really bad has obviously happened. I hope the guy I saw covered in blood is going to be ok.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0572 of August 7, or call Crimestoppers on anonymously on 0800 555 111.

