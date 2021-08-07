Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Network Rail launch 16-week tree-cutting plan between Leuchars and Cupar

By Matteo Bell
August 7 2021, 7.52pm
Workers cut vegetation from a section of track
Network Rail have launched a tree-cutting plan between Leuchars and Cupar which is set to last for the rest of the year.

The plan, which launches on August 21, will see members of staff from Network Rail cutting away plants and trees from a six-metre strip alongside the Fife line.

They have claimed that the work is being done to ensure the safety of train passengers and will last until the end of the year.

Staff will clear all woody vegetation from the stretch of track, along with non-native weeds.

Other trees within falling distance of the railway will also be selectively felled or cut-back to leave a well-balanced canopy.

Residents living near the line have been warned of potential noise disruption by letter.

Work is ‘unavoidable’

Kirsty Armstrong, Scheme Project Manager for the vegetation clearance work said: “Network Rail manages thousands of miles of trees and vegetation along the railway to try to make sure that everything which grows within the lineside is safe and does not cause delays to trains.

“Through the management of lineside trees and vegetation, Network Rail aims to ensure the safety of the railway line – to keep passengers safe and reduce risk for our neighbours.

National Rail have claimed that the work is unavoidable.

“Elements of this work are unavoidable at night for safety reasons, however, the teams are always mindful of the impact their work may have and do what they can to minimise this.

“We want to apologise in advance if anyone is disturbed by the work.”

Anyone with complaints or questions about the work should contact Network Rail’s 24-hour National helpline on 03457 114 141.

