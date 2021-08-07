Fife police rush to Dunfermline amid reports of ongoing incident

Police responded to an ongoing incident in the Abbeyview area of Dunfermline in Fife following local reports of a disturbance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers were in attendance in the Fife town on Saturday night but added that they were unable to provide further details on the nature of the incident.

Locals online reported seeing people “dressed up and running through the streets” in Abbeyview, Dunfermline, with some sharing concern.

One resident said several police vehicles had been seen in the area in response to the incident.