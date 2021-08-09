Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
News / Local / Fife

Hunt for four people who left scene of Glenrothes crash

By Alasdair Clark
August 9 2021, 10.39am Updated: August 9 2021, 10.43am
Police said four people made off from the area. Credit: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police are hunting for four people who left the scene of a crash in Glenrothes.

Locals shared an image of the vehicle online, suggesting it had rolled during the single-vehicle crash in the Collydean area of the town.

A picture shared by Fife Jammer Locations showed the wrecked silver vehicle on Formonthills Road.

Those who saw the vehicle said the front windscreen had been smashed in the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended at Fortmonthills Road, Glenrothes, on Sunday August 8 around 8.10pm after a crash involving one vehicle.

“Four people made off from the scene and inquiries are ongoing to trace them.”

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

One driver who passed the scene said the vehicle was “really smashed up” with the “screen all gone”.

A second person said the road had been blocked while the vehicle was recovered.

