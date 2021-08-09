Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Appeal after cage of hamsters abandoned at side of busy Fife road

By Neil Henderson
August 9 2021, 1.20pm Updated: August 9 2021, 1.20pm
The cage of hamsters was spotted by a passing motorist.

The Scottish SPCA are appealing for information after a cage of hamsters was found abandoned at the side of a busy road in Fife.

Several hamsters were found dumped by the side of the busy A909 between Kelty and Cowdenbeath.

The animal welfare charity was alerted after they were spotted by a motorist at around 8pm on Saturday, August 7.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “The hamsters were left in a distinctive pink and purple cage at the side of the road.

Cage spotted by a motorist

“The A909 is a busy thoroughfare and our hope is that other drivers may have seen the brightly coloured cage and this appeal might jog their memory.

“There were three adult hamsters and one live new-born pinkie hamster in the cage.

“Sadly, there were also two other pinkie hamsters that had passed away found amongst the bedding.

Appeal for information

“We appreciate that the person who left the hamsters may have intended for the animals to be found but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

Scottish SPCA officers were alerted after the abandoned cage was spotted by a motorist.

“Thankfully, the hamsters are now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres where they are receiving the care they need.

“If anyone recognises these animals we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

The appeal comes just days after Scottish SPCA’s call for witnesses after a peregrine falcon was found with gunshot wounds near Kirkcaldy.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier