Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fire service tackle car in flames outside Papa John’s in Dunfermline

By Amie Flett
August 9 2021, 6.41pm Updated: August 9 2021, 7.05pm

Firefighters tackled a car in flames on Woodmill Road in Dunfermline after receiving “multiple calls” from members of the public.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were first alerted to the car on fire at around 1.50pm on Monday.

Multiple calls

A spokesperson for the SFRS said they received multiple calls in relation to the blaze outside the pizza restaurant.

One appliance was sent out as firefighters used two hose reel jets to put out the fire.

Fire services left the scene at around 2:20pm and say the incident was handed over to Police Scotland.

Police stopped to help at a nearby street on Briars Road.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that the driver was not injured and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Fire services were called to a car in flames on Woodmill Road, Dunfermline on Monday. Picture credit: Fife Jammer Locations

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said: “The call came in to us at 1.49pm to reports of a car on fire on Woodmill Road in Dunfermline.

“We received multiple calls.

“We mobilised one crew to one car while alight. We used two hose reel jets and then we handed it over to Police Scotland.

“We left the scene at 2.21pm.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed the driver was not injured, adding “there is nothing suspicious and there is no further police action.”

