New lease of life for Leslie community hall as owners reveal plans

An empty community hall on Leslie High Street has been given a new lease of life with plans for renovation work to get under way within weeks.

Anderson Hall in Leslie, Glenrothes, has been bought by local woman Charli Warren and her partner, Lesley Robertson.

Digging into their own savings to buy the hall, Charli and Lesley want to turn it into a community hub branded the Rainbow Rooms.

Speaking to The Courier, Charli, who is a social worker, said she wants to host accessible events as well as making the hall available to hire for birthdays and weddings.

“We bought the hall out of our own funds after hearing it could be used for development.

“In the past we’ve looked after people who had learning difficulties, and we know how difficult it is for them to get groups and clubs to go to.

“We’ve always wanted to do disability discos, so when the opportunity came we just decided to go for it,” Charli said.

Disability discos planned for Leslie community hall

Previously used for dog training, the hall will need renovating before it’s used by the community and locals have been asked to contribute to a fundraiser.

Charli added: “Covid made you realise how good our community has been; everyone has pulled together.

“We’ve had so many suggestions, like mother and baby groups and tea parties, and we want the community to keep coming forward with ideas.

“We’ve launched a crowd funder, asking people to donate £1 or £2 to help with decorating the hall.”

Local councillor Jan Wincott welcomed the news, saying: “I was delighted to hear that the Anderson Hall has been acquired by local residents for community use.

“I look forward to seeing what happens next, and I wish the new owners every success in their new venture.”

Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth added: “I am delighted that the Leslie Community Hall will soon reopen under new ownership after several years of disuse.

“The activities which are being planned will help enhance the community’s wellbeing across social, mental and physical health.

“The sacrifices everyone has made over the past year and a half can never be overstated. The reopening of the hall will allow the community to come together once again to enjoy group activities and social support.”